Anyone who hangs a caravan behind his car should not forget that he or she suddenly takes up twice as much space on the road. That means the hole to insert should also be twice as long. This English Honda driver seems to forget for a moment that he is dragging a caravan. Or he tries to make a hole on a pure bluff. He tries to beep for a moment when changing a lane and hits the vehicle to his left. Instead of stopping, he continues. The affair ends with a scissored caravan and two very angry people. It is extra annoying for the people behind the accident, because one lane had already been closed so that no one could pass it anymore.

Driver forgets he is pulling a caravan

