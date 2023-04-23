IIn Cologne, a driver fleeing from the police hit a child. As the police announced, a police patrol wanted to stop a Mercedes on Saturday afternoon in the Holweide district because of a traffic violation. However, the driver fled from the police and hit a nine-year-old child on a pedestrian crossing.

The driver of the patrol car, who was chasing the man, drove into the Mercedes from behind after the accident with the child. The driver continued his escape anyway. The police took care of the child and alerted the rescue workers, who took the slightly injured boy to a hospital for observation.

The police later discovered the Mercedes in the Merheim district. The driver, who was around 20 to 30 years old, was searched for with the support of a police helicopter. The Cologne police are also looking for witnesses who observed the accident or who can give information about the fugitive.