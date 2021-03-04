10 people were injured, moderately and lightly, in a bus deterioration accident yesterday morning on Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai, after it veered to the right and left as a result of the bus driver fatigue and lack of adequate sleep and rest, so he fell asleep while driving, which led to the accident. According to Dubai Police.

The Director of the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, said that a communication came at 6 am yesterday, stating that a heavy bus with a capacity of 32 passengers had deteriorated on Umm Suqeim Street after Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Roundabout, towards Sheikh Zayed Road So, the traffic patrols and the delegates of the inspection experts section moved from the Traffic Accidents Department to the scene of the accident to inspect it, while the patrols took over the organization of traffic and traffic, securing the scene of the accident, and facilitating the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to the site of the accident to carry out their duties quickly.

He added that through the initial inspection, it became clear that the bus driver was drowsy due to exhaustion while driving, so the bus swerved to the right and collided with the iron barrier, then rushed to the left and deteriorated in the middle of the road, which resulted in the injury of 10 people with injuries ranging from medium to simple.

Al Mazrouei stressed the need for companies to communicate with their drivers and make them aware of the importance of getting a large amount of rest before transporting workers on buses, to ensure their attention well and not to sleep while driving, indicating that the bus driver did not get adequate rest, and almost caused the death of a number of people, explaining. The deaths and injuries that result from mass transit accidents constitute a large percentage of the total number of deaths in the emirate.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

