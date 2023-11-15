Home page World

A letter error brought a driver to Putgarten instead of Puttgarden. During a police check it becomes apparent that the man is wanted.

Bergen auf Rügen – The navigation system can be seen as a true revolution in driving. Instead of turning maps back and forth, the driver just clicks a few times and the journey can begin – provided you write the destination correctly. Sometimes it can also happen that Google Maps uses incorrect street names. A driver who was on his way to Norway via Denmark was directed 200 kilometers too far east by his navigation device. When the police stopped the 35-year-old man with Turkish nationality, it turned out that the man was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Navigation leads drivers over 200 kilometers to the wrong Baltic Sea island

Puttgarden on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn in Schleswig-Holstein is a small village, but is known for its ferry port. The 35-year-old driver of a van with Romanian license plates and a trailer also wanted to go on a ferry to Denmark. But instead of going to Puttgarden, the navigation device directed him to Putgarten, a community on the island of Rügen in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Annoying mix-up: A driver was on his way to Puttgarden (left) to take the ferry to Denmark. Instead, the navigation system led him to Putgarten (right). © Photomontage agefotostock/photo2000/IMAGO

However, his journey ended on Friday morning (November 10th), as the Stralsund Federal Police Station announced in a press release. Federal police officers stopped the man near Bergen. When the officers checked the driver, they discovered that there was an arrest warrant against him from the Memmingen public prosecutor’s office for driving without a license. According to the report, the man was sentenced by the Günzburg district court in April 2023 to a fine of 1,000 euros or a substitute prison sentence of 20 days.

Arrest warrant: man is wanted – further crimes discovered

The driver was able to pay the amount on site and thus avoid imprisonment. But the officials noticed other irregularities. With the driver’s license presented by the driver, the man was allowed to drive the van, but not with a trailer. As a result, there was a renewed suspicion of a crime for driving without a license. There were also discrepancies with the trailer’s license plate number. It was a false license plate.

Now the driver also has to answer for forgery of documents, misuse of license plates and driving without registration and insurance. Eventually the man was banned from continuing his journey. Also driving by an underage driver without a license was canceled after the police became aware of him. He ran two red lights. (vk)