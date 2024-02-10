A Polish truck driver (41) performed heroic feats in Germany. When he failed to extinguish a fire on his cargo in a tunnel, the man coolly crawled back behind the wheel. He raced for another six kilometers before stopping his truck outside the tunnel. German police say he prevented a disaster.
