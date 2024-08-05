An Asian driver broke into a large store and smashed its facade, causing significant damage to its contents, including furniture, merchandise and equipment. An insurance dispute arose between the store’s insurance company and the one insuring the driver’s car, before the Dubai Civil Court, despite the fact that the accident occurred in another emirate.

The insurance company insuring the store filed a lawsuit demanding that the other company pay it an amount of 67,823 dirhams, the value of the damages that occurred due to the actions of the driver insured by it, which it bore on its behalf for the benefit of the store owners.

In the details of the lawsuit, the plaintiff company stated that it had insured the store (hypermarket) against all property risks, and in the meantime, a driver broke into the store’s front with his car, continuing his way inside, and causing significant damage, including the destruction of decorative fixtures, furniture, merchandise and other property.

The party concerned with assessing the losses concluded that the value of the compensation due to the insured store amounted to 54,278 dirhams, after deducting the intrinsic difference of the insurance policy and the recovery value.

The store’s insurance company said that, based on this estimate, it paid the required amount to its client (the institution that owns the store), based on a tax invoice and obtained a release from him proving its commitment to its duty towards him.

She stated that she later returned to the insurance company of the car that caused the accident, and demanded compensation of 54,278 dirhams, in addition to 13,545 dirhams, the value of the consulting report bill, but the defendant company refused to pay the amount, which prompted her to file a lawsuit against it.

In turn, the defendant company submitted a response memorandum through its lawyer, in which it requested that the lawsuit not be accepted because it was filed by someone without the right to do so, and because it was not valid and proven. It also requested, as a precaution, that an engineering expert be appointed at the plaintiff’s expense to go and inspect the site of the accident to examine the damage to the insured’s property, and to estimate the value of repairs commensurate with that damage.

After completing the procedures, the court reserved the case for judgment, and stated in its grounds that with regard to the defendant’s argument that the case was inadmissible because it was filed by someone without standing, it was not sound, because standing in the case is achieved when the plaintiff is the party concerned with the right claimed, and that deducing this standing or not is a matter of understanding the reality of the case, which is something that the court of subject matter is independent in.

The court said: “It is established in the report of the party concerned with planning the accident that the defendant is the insurance company for the car that caused the accident, and therefore the capacity is available in its right.”

Regarding the subject of the lawsuit, the court stated that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, it is permissible for the insurance company to replace the insured, with what it paid to him as a guarantee for damage, unless the one who caused the unintentional damage is one of the insured’s ancestors or descendants, or one of his spouses or those who live with him in the same household, or a person responsible for his actions.

She pointed out that it was proven to her, after reviewing the case papers and documents, including the report of the consulting expert submitted by the plaintiff company, that the insured (the store) is entitled to compensation estimated at 54,278 dirhams, and it was also proven that the plaintiff company was committed to its contractual duty towards the insured, and compensated him as required by paying the aforementioned amount, and obtaining a release document for that.

Given that the defendant company did not present or deny the conclusion reached by the expert consultant, the court orders the defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount it paid.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to pay the amount of 13,545 dirhams, the value of the consulting expert’s fees, since the subject of the lawsuit is the transfer of rights between the parties, and the defendant has no connection to any fees paid by the plaintiff.

Regarding the defendant’s request to appoint an engineering expert to go and inspect the site of the accident to examine the damage to the store, the court also rejected the request, as it was satisfied with the report of the consulting expert submitted to it, and because the defendant did not bother to prove otherwise in that report.