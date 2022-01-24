Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A accident where fortunately there were no injured people, it originated on Avenida Libramiento Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on Monday morning.

The report of said mishap occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. where they mentioned that on the aforementioned road in front of the Rincón de Urías neighborhood there was a white vehicle with material damage and two females inside, including a minor , who presented nervous breakdown in the place.

Elements of the National Guard were circulating in the area and were in charge of assisting the crew members of the damaged unit while waiting for the road elements.

Upon arrival of the Municipal Transit personnel, they found a white Chevrolet Tornado truck with damage to the front of the unit, whose driver reported having collided with a trailer by rearrangement, but left the scene.

In the area, there was also a road chaos due to the traffic of said road when entering the city through the lane from south to north.

After having carried out the corresponding expert opinion, the unit was removed with the support of a crane and transferred to the municipal pension in the Valles del Ejido neighborhood.