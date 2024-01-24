Home page World

During an operation, the fire brigade breaks the windows of a car. This blocks a fire hydrant. Opinions about the campaign are divided online.

New York – In addition to the common parking and no-parking signs, there are parking rules that every driver must adhere to. Such as the ban on parking in narrow or unclear street areas, on sharp curves or in second rows. Such regulations do not only exist in Germany, they can be found worldwide. A driver from New York parked his car directly in front of a fire hydrant. When there is a fire brigade operation, she has to break the windows of the carso she can use the parked fire hydrant.

Car blocks fire hydrant – fire brigade breaks windows during operation

Driving in New York is pure stress, and finding a parking space is an even greater challenge. However, simply standing next to a fire hydrant isn't a good idea, as one driver found out. He parked right in front of a fire hydrant, as a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 23 shows. When the fire department was on duty, they had to break the windows of the black car in order to attach the hose from the fire truck to the hydrant.

The video shows the water hose going through the two rear windows of the car. The driver's side window was also smashed. Some passers-by watch the spectacle. The incident occurred on June 23, 2023, as shown in a shared image from the New York Fire Department on X.

Fire department gives “lesson about parking” – car blocks fire hydrant

In the comments, opinions on the fire department's actions are divided. Some argue that it is a “life or death” situation in which “as much water as possible and as quickly as possible” is needed, wrote one user. A kink in the hose would affect the water pressure, which is why it had to go through the car. Others argue that firefighters are damaging the cars even though there is no need.

“My buddy is a firefighter and he says it’s his favorite job. Plus, they don’t have to pay for the repairs and the driver gets a ticket,” another user wrote in the comments. In New York State, parking is prohibited 15 feet inside the fire hydrant. Anyone who doesn't comply will have to pay a fine of $115, according to the state's official website.

The smashed driver's window also leaves many questions unanswered. “I believe the fire department took this action to teach a lesson about parking vehicles in no-parking zones,” read another comment. The driver must pay for the repairs themselves and face a fine. (vk)