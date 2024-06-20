Juarez City.- The personnel transport driver, allegedly responsible for the death of two citizens after an accident, left the State Attorney General’s Office this afternoon and was free.

However, “it does not mean that the matter is over, we are finishing proceedings and expert reports,” said district attorney Carlos Manuel Salas.

“We did not have legal elements to arrest him,” he added, pointing out that there was no arrest warrant.

Carlos T., as previously handled, went to the Prosecutor’s Office accompanied by his private lawyer to surrender after the events that occurred yesterday.

The prosecutor said: “We are putting together a strong case. “He has his lawyers and he has rights, as the victim also has.”

And he asserted: “Let there not be the slightest doubt that justice will be done.”