Dubai Police arrested a young man who was showing off his vehicle in a dangerous manner in the Nad Al Sheba area, by driving it on only two tires, violating traffic laws and putting his life and the lives of others at risk, after a video of the incident spread on social media.

Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, said that Dubai Police had seized the vehicle used by the driver in the stunt, which involved spinning on two wheels around a roundabout in the Nad Al Sheba area, showing off his driving ability.

He confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was identified and summoned, and he confessed to committing the incident, and legal measures were taken against him, noting that the provisions of Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding the impoundment of vehicles will be applied to the impounded vehicle, which imposes a fine of up to 50 thousand dirhams to release it.

Bin Suwaidan warned drivers against reckless driving in a manner that endangers their lives or the lives, safety and security of others, or driving in a manner that could damage the road, stressing that police officers will not be lenient in confronting perpetrators of these violations and transgressions, as showing off in this manner leads to accidents that result in deaths or serious injuries, calling on members of society to report negative phenomena, through the “Police Eye” service, or through “We Are All Police” or by calling 901.