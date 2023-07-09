Home page World

Fire brigade and police forces are standing next to a destroyed car at the accident site in Munich. © -/Professional fire brigade Munich/dpa

He didn’t have a driver’s license and was drinking. When the police want to stop him, the driver accelerates. An accident occurs at a tram stop. A man dies, several people are injured.

Munich – When fleeing the police, a driver in Munich drove into a tram stop and fatally injured an 18-year-old pedestrian. Two other people were injured at the stop early Sunday morning, as reported by the Munich police headquarters.

The 21-year-old from Sinsheim in Baden-Württemberg had previously ignored a red traffic light at an intersection and had therefore collided with a car. The three occupants of the car were also injured.

A civil police patrol observed a traffic violation by the 21-year-old during the night. The officers then wanted to check the man at around 12:30 a.m. When a policewoman wanted to go to the car, the driver accelerated his small car and drove away, according to the police.

Then there was a collision with an electric vehicle at an intersection, in which the 64-year-old driver, his 59-year-old wife and 23-year-old daughter were sitting. All three were slightly injured. After the collision, the polluter’s car threw himself into the Leonrodplatz tram stop.

Firefighter speaks of a “picture of devastation”

There he captured an 18-year-old who died on the spot. Another 18-year-old man suffered serious leg injuries, and a 16-year-old youth suffered minor head injuries from flying debris.

The 21-year-old was also injured and taken to hospital. The man is to be brought before a magistrate by Monday at the latest. He did not have a driver’s license and is said to have been drunk.

The man is being investigated, among other things, on suspicion of a prohibited motor vehicle race. A breakneck escape from the police can also fall under these paragraphs of the penal code, in the event of a fatal outcome there is a risk of up to ten years in prison.

“At the scene of the accident, the emergency services were presented with a picture of the devastation,” reported the Munich professional fire brigade about the accident. In addition to the two cars, the bus stop shelter was also completely demolished. dpa