ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

Small mistake, big effect: In the Netherlands, a driver with his brand new Ferrari 488 Pista strayed off a straight road and hit a tree.

Wassenaar (Netherlands) – There are videos that just hurt. As in this case: A clip that is currently circulating on social media shows a Ferrari 488 Pista flying off the road without any outside interference. Many people are now making fun of the driver on social networks. After all, nobody was seriously injured in the accident.

As it looks in the Instagram video, the cause of the crash seems clear: The driver wants to put in a casual sprint and pushes the gas properly. The Ferrari then breaks out and the driver can no longer intercept the car. The outrageously expensive super sports car rushes off the road to the right, rumbles over a curb and hits a tree, whereupon it turns and lands in the meadow, as reported by 24auto.de. The vehicle was obviously brand new – and of course that made the crash even more bitter. While the repair might cost the owner a lot of money, he gets the clever comments about his accident on Instagram for free: “If he had better left the traction control on,” says one. Another is certain: “It will be expensive!” * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.