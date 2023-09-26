Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

The frustration of many drivers towards the “last generation” runs deep and often escalates into violence. Now a man’s hat string broke – right in front of his child.

Berlin – Time and again, members of the “last generation” and thwarted and angry citizens clash during protest actions and especially during road blockades. The anger of passers-by and drivers is then unleashed on the activists, who see themselves as serving a good cause.

At the beginning of the year, the situation in Vienna escalated when a man dragged protesters off the street. No less roughly, a woman grabbed a young activist in Bottrop as she tried to drag her off the road by her hair. And a blocked truck driver also had his nerves on edge – his freak-out ultimately cost him his job.

Bad role model: Man freaks out in front of his child and attacks climate glue

After their demonstrations at the International Motor Show (IAA), climate activists recently moved the protests from Munich back to Berlin. A few months ago, the “Last Generation” declared the capital to be the main target of their work; where there has now been another chapter in the never-ending story “drivers versus climate activists”.

The protagonists of the latest clashes are a driver and a 73-year-old road blocker. A video that the “Last Generation” uploaded via its

The outburst of anger was not only captured by the lens of the activist group, but also played out in front of children’s eyes. A young girl can be seen sitting in the passenger seat, who is presumably the daughter of the aggressive driver. “It could be your grandpa sitting there on the street and working for your future,” the “Last Generation” acknowledged the attack in its tweet and appealed to the compassion of drivers.

Victim-perpetrator reversal? Netz sees blame for violence primarily on climate activists of the “last generation”

At least online, empathy and understanding are limited. “If you put the confused Grandpa Ernst out on the street after scaring him so much with some horror fairy tales about the end of the world that he does everything you tell him…,” comments author Peter Borbe, who is critical of the Green Party, scornfully regarding the tweet.

Another sees the blame for the scuffles on the activists who deliberately provoke violence. In the video you can hear a woman in the background demanding “no violence”, but that is exactly what the “Last Generation” is aiming for, according to the user. “An action is apparently only really successful when a person is harmed,” he writes, and in turn is accused of victim-perpetrator reversal.

Violence against activists, damage to property and blockades: The protests of the “Last Generation” in pictures View photo series

Action against climate activists is increasing – and the authorities are also making it tougher

Not the first incident of the latest episode of the “Last Generation” in Berlin: A few days ago the Berlin Marathon was supposed to be the site of the climate protests, but was thwarted by the police. However, the paint attack on the Brandenburg Gate could not be prevented – which will probably have expensive consequences.

The police have also had to face criticism for their sometimes vehement actions against the activists. But despite all the indignation of the protest group, the police union sees itself in the right and is calling for a uniform approach against the “increasingly fanatical” climate stickers. The judiciary has recently tightened the reins: a member of the group was sentenced to a record sentence and is now facing an unprecedented prison sentence. (rku)