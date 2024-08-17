Dubai Traffic Court sentenced an Asian driver to one month in prison and suspended his driving license for three months from the date of completion of his prison sentence, after he was convicted of driving a vehicle in an abnormal condition and damaging property owned by others. The case details stated that the accused drove his car under the influence of alcohol and crashed into another vehicle.

He also confessed to the two charges against him during the Public Prosecution investigations.

The court confirmed its confidence in the defendant’s confession, its validity and its conformity with the truth and facts, noting that in light of the connection between the two charges, the penalty prescribed for the more serious crime must be imposed.