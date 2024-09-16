Pilot and YouTuber Luca Salvadori Dies: He Was 32

The pilot and YouTuber Luca Salvadori died at the age of 32: the centaur was the victim of an accident during a race on the Frohburg Dreieck street circuit in Germany.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday during the first lap of qualifying: Salvadori fell after contact with German rider Didier Grams. Taken to the hospital, he died due to the severity of his injuries.

The news was confirmed on social media by the young man’s family with a post on social media: “Monica Allegranzi and Maurizio Savadori announce that during an IRRC race in Germany Luca was involved in a fatal accident. He left us pursuing his passion”.

Many messages of condolence have arrived in these hours. Among these is that of Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia, MotoGP world champion, who on his profile Instagram wrote: “Luca Salvadori had become a point of reference, not only for me, but for all motorsport fans. In a world that works a bit backwards, where success is not always forgiven, he always commented objectively on every race, session, event. He had become a regular appointment. Not only for his words but also for the way he had managed to make himself heard”.

“Luca will not only be missed by me, but by everyone because people like that are fundamental in our world. He, along with Alberto Naska, The Talking Helmet and I Nostri Piloti, started something that had never been done, pushing many more people to follow this wonderful sport in a different way… almost more closely than television can do”.

Who was Luca Salvadori?

Son of music producer Maurizio, founder and director of the Trident Racing racing team, Luca Salvadori made his debut in the world of motorsport in 2009 in the Italian Speed ​​Championship.

The 32-year-old had continued his career between Supersport and Superbike, until his arrival, last year, in the MotoGP. Also passionate about rally, Salvadori had participated in the International Road Championship.

In 2017 he opened a YouTube channel that boasted five hundred thousand subscribers and over 600 published videos. In his videos, Salvadori proposed personal racing experiences, tests of motorcycles on the track and retrospectives on some colleagues.