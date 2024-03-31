Rovanperä wins, but Neuville remains at the top

Three different winners in the first three rounds of the world championship: the 2024 championship continues on the edge of balance even after Safari Rallyclosed with the success of Kalle Rovanperä. The reigning champion, who plays a part-time season this year, achieved his second career seal in Kenya, moving up to fifth place in the general classification. Instead, he ended up in 5th place, this time at the end of the African test Thierry Neuvilleforced to lift his foot several times due to technical problems.

Toyota in command

However, the Belgian still retains the lead in the standings after a complex comeback, extending his lead to six points over Elfyn Evans. Hyundai, however, cannot enjoy the same satisfaction in the Constructors' championship, now being four points behind Toyota, also present on the podium with Katsuta in second position. On the contrary, the Korean company had to deal with several technical failures, with the comeback objectives set for April 18th to 21st, when the Croatian Rally will take place.

Driver standings after the 2024 Safari Rally (Round 3)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 67 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota 61 3 Adrien Fourmaux Ford 46 4 Oct Tänak Hyundai 33 5 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 31 6 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 30 7 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 24 8 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 23 9 Oliver Solberg Skoda (Rally2) 12 10 Gus Greensmith Skoda (Rally2) 6

Team ranking