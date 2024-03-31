Rovanperä wins, but Neuville remains at the top
Three different winners in the first three rounds of the world championship: the 2024 championship continues on the edge of balance even after Safari Rallyclosed with the success of Kalle Rovanperä. The reigning champion, who plays a part-time season this year, achieved his second career seal in Kenya, moving up to fifth place in the general classification. Instead, he ended up in 5th place, this time at the end of the African test Thierry Neuvilleforced to lift his foot several times due to technical problems.
Toyota in command
However, the Belgian still retains the lead in the standings after a complex comeback, extending his lead to six points over Elfyn Evans. Hyundai, however, cannot enjoy the same satisfaction in the Constructors' championship, now being four points behind Toyota, also present on the podium with Katsuta in second position. On the contrary, the Korean company had to deal with several technical failures, with the comeback objectives set for April 18th to 21st, when the Croatian Rally will take place.
Driver standings after the 2024 Safari Rally (Round 3)
|POS.
|PILOT
|CAR
|POINTS
|1
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai
|67
|2
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota
|61
|3
|Adrien Fourmaux
|Ford
|46
|4
|Oct Tänak
|Hyundai
|33
|5
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Toyota
|31
|6
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota
|30
|7
|Sebastien Ogier
|Toyota
|24
|8
|Esapekka Lappi
|Hyundai
|23
|9
|Oliver Solberg
|Skoda (Rally2)
|12
|10
|Gus Greensmith
|Skoda (Rally2)
|6
Team ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|131
|2
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|127
|3
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|72
