McLaren in history

The Sao Paulo E-Prix could be remembered as one of the most spectacular races of this Formula E season, obviously waiting for all the others that have yet to take place. For sure, the victory of Sam Bird will go down in history for having been there Before signed by a pilot of the McLarenwith the Woking team thus adding a success in this competition after those obtained in Formula 1, IndyCar and in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Cassidy still on top despite the knockout

In a race full of overtaking from start to finish, as also demonstrated by Bird's spectacular attack on the penultimate corner of the last lap against Evans, the fourth race of the season had other surprises in store: above all, in addition to the podium in extremis by Rowland, the Nick Cassidy's retirement. This concludes a day that began on an uphill climb for the Jaguar driver, who had already been eliminated in the first qualifying round. The New Zealander, in fact, hit the barriers halfway through the race after losing his front wing, but the advantage accumulated in recent races allows him to still maintain the leadership, albeit with a smaller gap from his pursuers. 4th place Wehrleinone step away from the podium, now allows the German to be distant 4 points from the top, with Evans and Vergne sharing joint third place, with 39 points each. Two points from the top-3 appears Bird, in turn one point behind Dennis, who thus closes the provisional top-5.

Formula E | Drivers' ranking after E-Prix San Paolo 2024 (Round 4)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS 57 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 53 3 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 39 4 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 39 5 Jake Dennis Andretti Global 38 6 Sam Bird Neom McLaren 37 7 Oliver Rowland Nissan 33 8 Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG 22 9 Sébastien Buemi ERT Formula E Team 20 10 Robin Frijns Envision 19 11 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 18 12 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 18 13 Norman Born Andretti Global 9 14 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 8 15 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 8 16 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 2 17 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 0 18 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 0 19 Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra 0 20 Nyck De Vries Mahindra 0 21 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG 0 22 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 0

There are no major variations, however, in the ranking reserved for the teams. The group is once again in command Jaguar, with 96 total points. To follow the Porsche, at -35, which will have to defend itself from DS Penske and McLaren, which with its first success takes it to 55 points. The wait now is for the first edition of the Tokyo E-Prix, scheduled for two weeks.

Formula E | Team ranking after E-prix of San Paolo 2024