Drivers using São Paulo’s highways this morning (2), on their way home after the New Year’s celebrations, are already finding some slowdowns, especially on the roads along the São Paulo coast.

According to Ecovias, which administers the Anchieta/Imigrantes system, which connects the south coast of São Paulo to the capital, there is currently a slow point between kilometers 54 and 51 of the Rodovia dos Imigrantes, towards São Paulo.

There are also slow points on the Rio-Santos highway, on the north coast of São Paulo, and on Oswaldo Cruz, towards Taubaté.

On Tamoios, which connects the city of São José dos Campos to Caraguatatuba, vehicle traffic is intense towards the capital, but there are no slow points.

On the Raposo Tavares and Castello Branco highways, which connect the capital to the interior, traffic is normal at this time.

At Dutra, which connects the capital to Rio de Janeiro, the flow is normal on this Sunday morning. There is no traffic on the Fernão Dias highways, which connects the capital to Minas Gerais, and on the Régis Bittencourt, which connects São Paulo to Paraná.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?