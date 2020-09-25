This drive will have consequences for a 21-year-old: Although he had consumed drugs, he sat behind the wheel in Rheine.

Rheine – On Thursday (September 24th) there was a serious one in the city in the Steinfurt district accident. A 21-year-old was seriously injured, as reported by msl24.de *.

Accident in Rheine: VW Golf overturns

The course of the accident is for the police not yet fully understood, since the driver after the incident in the northern Münsterland did not want to provide any information. However, local witnesses reported that the man around 1:10 p.m. with his VW Golf at high speed on the Schwarzweg in the direction of Elter Straße Rheine has been on the way.

Before the junction with Elter Strasse, he then drove left across the traffic island and across the opposite lane onto Elter Strasse to turn left. Fortunately, the maneuver got him in Rheine no other car on the lane opposite. The 21-year-old then lost control of his VW Golf, hit the green and overturned his car.

Drivers seriously injured in accident in Rheine

after the police arrived at the scene of the accident, they ran one on the young man Drug test by. This revealed that the driver had been under the influence of substances. After emergency care by rescue workers, he was then taken to a surrounding area with serious injuries hospital brought. The car suffered in the accident in Rheine (Steinfurt district) a total loss.

A motorcyclist was also seriously injured recently: During an overtaking maneuver in Rheine, the 32-year-old ran into oncoming traffic. The police then took over the investigation.