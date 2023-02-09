In no other sports car is driving experienced as intensively as in a Caterham Super Seven. You have to be very newly in love to have such intense sensory experiences in any other activity.

Sdisplacement is smaller than that of a Fiat 500, it has less power than an Opel Corsa, it is cheaper than a Golf GTI, and even a Mazda MX-5 looks huge in comparison. But even if the Caterham Seven is little more than a toy car on steroids, it even stamps a Lamborghini as a bore. Because in no other sports car can you experience driving as intensively, authentically and unfiltered as in the seven from the Kingdom. You have to be very newly in love to have such intense sensory experiences in any other activity.

Only with the help of gravity does the pelvis somehow plop into the narrow carbon shell, your knees hit the dashboard so hard from below that you quickly knock the key out of the ignition lock on the right. And if you wear shoes over size 39, you’re constantly stepping on all three pedals at once. It’s a good thing that you can unhook the doors and leave them at home with a flick of the wrist.