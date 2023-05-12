In the accumulated of 12 months, the IPCA accumulates high of 4.18%; is below the previous 4.65%

April inflation was 0.61%, released the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Friday (May 12, 2023). As a result, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) was 0.1 percentage point below the 0.71% rate registered in March. In February, it had been 0.84%.

From January to April, inflation accumulates a high of 2.72%. In the last 12 months, the increase was 4.18%, below the 4.65% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.

According to the IBGE, all 9 groups of products and services surveyed were discharged. The main highlights were health and personal care, which rose 1.49% and raised the IPCA by 0.19 pp, and food and beverages, which increased by 0.71% and had an impact of 0.15 pp on the index.

The increase in the health and personal care group was driven by pharmaceutical products, which registered an increase (3.55%) after the readjustment of up to 5.60% in the price of medicines, as of March 31st. On the other hand, personal care products decelerated by 0.76% in March and reached 0.56% in the April IPCA, mainly influenced by the fall in perfumes (-1.09%).

In the food and beverages group, the acceleration was driven by food at home, which changed from negative 0.14% in March to 0.73% in April. Last month, there was a record of high prices for tomatoes (10.64%), long-life milk (4.96%) and cheese (1.97%).

The IBGE also recorded an increase in the IPCA in all survey areas. The biggest change was in Campo Grande (0.89%), due to residential electricity (6.11%). The smallest variation was registered in Recife (0.16%), influenced by the 3.41% decreases in gasoline and 2.51% in car repairs.

The 2023 inflation target is 3.25%, with a tolerance range of 1.75% to 4.75%.

INPC

The INPC (National Consumer Price Index) rose 0.53% in April. In the year, the index accumulates high of 2.42%. In the last 12 months, it grew 3.83%, below the 4.36% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.