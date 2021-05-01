Worldwide, the number of new coronavirus cases has skyrocketed since the beginning of March, more than doubling in two months. Over the past two weeks, new global cases have surpassed the previous peak, reached in early January. The average daily rate of new cases remained above 800,000 for more than a week.

The increase in cases is largely due to to the uncontrolled outbreak in India, where the new cases increased considerably in the last month and they show no signs of abating.

The seven-day moving average of new daily cases in the country topped 357,000 on Thursday, an increase of more than five times since April 1.

Coronavirus crisis in India. AFP photo.

India now accounts for more than 40% of the world’s new cases. The country’s death rate followed the same dramatic curve, with more than 3,000 people who die every day. Analysts say that even these grim numbers may be undervalued.

The second wave of the virus in India has been devastating. In the hospitals of the capital New Delhi, the shortage of medical oxygen has reached crisis levels, and the cremation grounds are working non-stop as family and friends continue to bring in more corpses to burn.

After enacting one of the strictest closures in the world last March, which kept deaths relatively low, Indian authorities relaxed restrictions.

Some politicians even held massive rallies in recent weeks as the country’s infection rate soared. The increase has left hospitals overwhelmed.

Global cases of coronavirus. Source: The New York Times.

“People are angry because they are not receiving respirators or oxygen,” said Dr. Rakesh Kumar, a doctor from the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India. “They say: ‘We are paying for the facilities; So why do our patients die?

Medical professionals in India face a crushing situation. “No hospital has closed and no doctor has withdrawn from the front,” wrote one doctor in a Facebook post. “We are fighting missiles with sticks, but we are not leaving the fort.”

Coronavirus in Uruguay. Photo EFE.

The deployment of the vaccine in India has been too slow to stem the wave of cases, despite the country being one of the world’s leading vaccine producers. Less than 2% of its residents are fully vaccinated, and less than 10% have received at least one dose.

Worrying trends are also observed in other countries and regions. Uruguay, which currently registers the highest number of cases per capita in the world, is adding nearly 3,000 cases a day, a staggering number in a country of just 3.5 million people.

Proportion of new cases by country or region. Based on the 7-day moving average.

In addition to Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Colombia are among the top 20 countries in the world in terms of deaths from Covid per capita.

Several factors have combined to fuel the outbreak in South America. In Brazil, the continent’s largest country, President Jair Bolsonaro’s dismissive attitude toward the threat posed by the virus has led to a month-long crisis that has spread to neighboring nations.

And early research has indicated that the P.1 variant, first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus late last year, could be more transmissible and more deadly than previous forms of the virus.

Colombia’s second-largest city, Medellín, is also among the places where serious outbreaks are occurring. Last year, authorities were able to control the virus to a large extent.

But a second and third wave, in January and April, have devastated the city. Although authorities added 1,000 new intensive care units in the region in 2020, that preparation has not been enough.

On a recent day, Dr. Andrés Aguirre, who runs the Pablo Tobón Uribe Hospital, said that some 300 patients from Medellín and its surroundings were waiting for a space in an intensive care unit. And with the slowness of vaccination throughout the region, he said, he expects the situation to get worse: “The fourth peak and the fifth peak will come.”

The highest recent deaths per capita in the world. In yellow those of South America.

Central and Eastern Europe is home to half of the 20 countries with the highest per capita deaths from Covid. Further east, an increase in cases in Turkey has triggered a new lockdown that began Thursday night and will last for three weeks.

And in some parts of Western Europe, high case rates have reached a plateau or started to decline very slowly. New cases remain especially high in France, the Netherlands and Sweden. The region has been hit by a wave of new cases this spring amid the rise in variant B.1.1.7.

At a press conference on Thursday, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, expressed his appreciation for the great international support India has received during its crisis, which has included cash and medical supplies from all the world. “At the same time, we must remember that many other countries around the world continue to experience intense transmission,” Tedros said.

After briefly speaking about the state of the virus in Brazil, which has begun to see deaths drop from its worst days earlier this month, Tedros added: “The pandemic has taught us that no country can lower its guard.”

By Lazaro Gamio and Alexandria Symonds.