In the accumulated result for the year, the index is up 2.99%; in the last 12 months, it accumulates 3.99%

Inflation in July was 0.12%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Friday (11.Aug.2023). As a result, the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index Broad) was 0.20 percentage point above of the rate registered in June, when Brazil recorded deflation of 0.08%.

Here’s the full of the report released by the IBGE (360 KB).

In the accumulated result for the year, from January to July, inflation accumulates a high of 2.99%. In the last 12 months, it was 3.99%, above the 3.16% observed in the previous 12 months. In comparison with July 2022, the variation was -0.68%.

The 2023 inflation target is 3.25%, with a tolerance range of 1.75% to 4.75%.

According to the IBGE, 5 of the 9 groups of products and services surveyed were discharged. The main highlight was transport (1.5%), which increased the IPCA by 0.31 pp, mainly influenced by the increase in gasoline prices (4.75%).

In relation to the regional indices, 13 of the 16 surveyed areas registered an increase in July. The biggest variation was in Porto Alegre (0.53%), influenced by the rise in gasoline prices (6.98%). The smallest variation was in Belo Horizonte (-0.16%), driven by the 17.5% decrease in urban buses and 4.3% in residential electricity.

INPC

The INPC (National Consumer Price Index) was -0.09% in July. In the year, the index accumulates high of 2.59%. In the last 12 months, it grew 3.53%, above the 3% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.