Even though 9 years have passed since its release, Driveclub it still remains a notable achievement in terms of graphic quality, but it has always lacked an a mode 60fps which would now be possible thanks to Illusionthe modder who managed to make the Evolution game go to such performance through a hackas we see in the Digital Foundry video.

The first testimonies of this undertaking were seen at the beginning of last month, but thanks to a new and unprecedented collaboration with the British column, we are now able to see in more detail the work carried out by Illusion on the game in question.

The video analysis demonstrates the validity of the improvement operation carried out by the modder in question.

The character in question is now a specialist in this type of processing: he had previously performed something similar with The Order: 1886, also in that case with truly excellent results.