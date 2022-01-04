The director of PlayStation 4 exclusive Driveclub is working on a new project, but it won’t be a racing game.

Paul “Rushy” Rustchynsky tweeted to say the project will be announced this year and will come from the new Avalanche studio in Liverpool that opened last year.

“In 2022 we’ll get to announce the game we’ve been working on for the past year,” he tweeted.

“We’re working on another new IP that’s yet to be announced. There are more projects being worked on at Avalanche than most people would expect!” I have added.

Rustchynsky previously directed Driveclub and Onrush, and worked on multiple games in the MotorStorm series.

However, this next project won’t be a racing game.

“To set some expectations, I’m not working on a racing game,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

“So sorry, no Driveclub sequel, MotorStorm successor or Onrush offshoot. This is something very different to anything I’ve worked on before.”

Sony closed Evolution Studios, the developer behind MotorStorm and Driveclub, back in 2016.

Rustchynsky developed Onrush with Codemasters but was eventually let go. He then moved to Avalanche Studios in Liverpool along with other former Evolution Studios staff.

The fact the next game isn’t a racer is therefore something of a surprise.

As for a Driveclub sequel in future, Rustchynsky believes the chances are slim. “The chance of a direct sequel is incredibly slim, but I’d love to be involved in a spiritual successor if the opportunity ever came up,” he tweeted.

It means Gran Turismo 7 remains Sony’s flagship driving game.