The agreement between the Formula 1 and Netflix, a real gold mine for the Circus, will continue for another two years. They were indeed confirmed seasons 5 and 6 of Drive to Survive, the docu-series that has depopulated among young enthusiasts, contributing in a decisive way to the growth of F1 in the United States. The Circus and the streaming platform announced it in a note.

Here’s to another two years 😍 Formula 1: Drive To Survive is renewed for Season 5 and 6!# F1 @netflix pic.twitter.com/IkWF4EWQ0L – Formula 1 (@ F1) May 5, 2022

“Netflix and Formula 1 can today confirm that the hugely popular ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ series was renewed for a fifth and sixth season on Netflix“, Reads the note. “The series has grown in popularity over time, with season 4 attracting the widest interest to date and is entered the weekly top-10 in 56 countries. Offering unprecedented access, the new season will once again take fans behind the scenes to witness firsthand how the drivers and teams prepare to fight for the 2022 and 2023 championships. The series will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews. of the biggest names in sport. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (author of Amy And Seineed) and by Paul Martin (author of Diego Maradonaed) for Box to Box Films“.