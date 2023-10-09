Sainz: “We count for nothing”

“They don’t listen to us, we count for nothing”. Carlos Sainz on Saturday he thus commented on the imposition by the FIA ​​of a review of the track to safeguard the integrity of the Pirelli tires put at risk by curbs whose vibrations generated microfractures inside the tires made by the Italian supplier.

After having redesigned two corners and giving the drivers 10 minutes to learn them before another Qualifying, the Shootout, on Sunday before the Race the obligation came to make at least three stops during the 57 laps of the Qatar Grand Prix with maximum length of each stint of a maximum of 18 passes. This transformed the race from a potential ‘Boredom Formula’ to what was ultimately a ‘Boredom Formula’.Survival Formula‘ in which world champion Max Verstappen still managed to stand out: no infringements relating to Track Limits, the fastest lap at the end of the race and the victory despite Red Bull being deprived of its main advantage, the ability to run stints very long without damaging the tires.

However, at the end of the race the Dutch driver showed signs of humanity by sitting in the podium room to recover from the effort made. “I’ve never seen him like this”, said the Red Bull team principal. In just over two hours, radio communications and eloquent images took place about the hell experienced by the pilots in Lusail. The race was transformed into a 57-lap Qualifying and the battery packs made the cockpits of ovens arrived at 80°C according to what was declared by Esteban Ocon, who vomited into his helmet on the fifteenth lap.

Logan Sargeant also withdrew from a flu that debilitated him before this weekend. Boxmate Alexander Albon also had to resort to medical treatment immediately after the race due to dehydration because he was unable to get out of the cockpit. “I thought I was going to faint”admitted George Russell, who pushed as hard as he could to climb from last position after the first corner accident with Lewis Hamilton. “The vision became blurred at the end“the testimony of Charles Leclerc, words that evoke what happened to Jorge Martin in MotoGP in India, with the Spaniard who almost ended up crashing on the last lap betrayed by dehydration.

Lance Stroll got out of the cockpit at the end of the race staggering up to the ambulance door. An unseemly ‘show’ for the top automotive formula, which committed an unspeakable series of errors in Lusail, first of all that of foreseeing the Sprint format on a circuit completely renovated in terms of asphalt and curbs on which it had only been raced in 2021, but with completely different machines from these ground effect ones ready to fly on the curves of the Qatari track. A ‘flight’ of 57 laps, to which must be added the 19 of the Sprint, fortunately ‘softened’ by three Safety Cars. The drivers this weekend were truly heroes: there was no need to Netflix in Qatar to romanticise and exaggerate non-existent rivalries: the upper echelons of Formula 1 have prepared a ‘Drive to Survive’ without any pretense, but even this extremism of reality absolutely had to and could be done without.