The first episode of the fifth edition of is getting closer and closer Drive to Survivedocu-series created by Netflix which reveals behind-the-scenes insights into the world of Formula 1. In the latter case, the new season will be available from Friday 24 February, precisely on the day when the drivers will be busy on the track in Sakhir for the second pre-test session – seasonal. The fifth series will therefore be based on the events of the 2022 world championship, but even before the curtain rises a not insignificant problem has arisen, this time linked to the production of the sixth seasoni.e. the one that will be available to the public in 2024.

The latter, which will therefore be based on the events of 2023, will not see the presence of Daniel Ricciardo, excluded from the starting grid after the non-renewal of the contract with McLaren and with the subsequent contract signed with Red Bull, but as third driver. The 33-year-old Australian, as he was able to prove off the track as well, has always been one of the most charismatic characters in Formula 1, even him and above all in an entertainment show like Drive to Survive. The question therefore arises: who will be the pilot able to cover the role of main protagonist of the series?

For the manufacturer Paul Martininterviewed by The Posta solution would be: “Without Daniel I think there probably wouldn’t have been ‘Drive to Survive’ – explained the co-founder of Box to box filmsat the same time thanking Ricciardo – he was the first rider we talked to about it, the first one who invited us to his home in Australia, and his farewell impressed me. For me too Gasly has always filled that role. The show has had an incredible journey with Pierre and I feel emotionally connected to him. We have seen him go through some incredible moments, from the season in which he was relegated from Red Bull to the death of Anthoine Hubert. So seeing him finally get a new opportunity in a competitive car will be great. He has grown both as a driver and as a person, so I think he will be able to fill the void left by Daniel“.