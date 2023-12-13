Drive to Survive has managed to attract a huge audience on Netflix.

It is nicely American dramatized, but also accessible to a larger audience. I'm talking about Drive to Survive. And it is precisely because of this approach that the series has been an unparalleled success on the streaming service Netflix for seasons. This is evident from data from the company itself.

In the biannual Netflix Engagement Report you can see how many hours people watch content on the service. More than 18,000 titles make up the report, which is 99% of all content on Netflix.

From the enormous offering, we are of course only interested in automotive content. What seems? The fifth season of Drive to Survive ranks 121st with the most viewed content. That may not sound like a top score, but for a niche show with 18,000 titles it is not bad.

In fact, Drive to Survive on Netflix scores better than Fast & Furious. Drive to Survive has been streamed for 90.2 million hours. For example, F9: The Fast Sage ranks 371 with 43.7 million streaming hours. A comment must be made about this. Drive to Survive can be streamed in all countries where Netflix is ​​active, but this Fast film cannot. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw also lags far behind Drive to Survive, with 1643rd place and 12.7 million streaming hours.

Season 6

Netflix isn't done with the show just yet. There will also be a sixth series, based on the past Formula 1 season. Well, how exciting will that be? Max Verstappen's dominance is not the sexiest content for the producers. They will certainly know how to make something of it, to get millions of viewers glued to the TV again.

Other content

The numbers pale in comparison to the top three. That list has nothing to do with cars, but that should come as no surprise. The first season of the South Korean series The Glory is in third place with 622.8 million streaming hours. In second place is the second season of Ginny & Goergia (665.1 million) and in number one is the first season of The Night Agent (812.1 million).

This article Drive to Survive does better than Fast & Furious first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Drive #Survive #Fast #Furious