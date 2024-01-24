Between past and future

The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is about to begin and – as has happened every year since 2019 – the 'real' season of the Circus will be anticipated by the increasingly controversial release of the Netflix series Drive to Survivededicated to the previous year.

Today the US streaming platform announced on its social channels the Season 6 release date, which is not accidental. The TV series will in fact be broadcast from February 23closing day of pre-season testing, scheduled from 21st to 23rd in Bahrain.

After the tests, waiting for the first GP

Fans will therefore be able to go directly from the first images of the new single-seaters to a 'review' of what was the 2023 vintagewhich ended with the dominance of Red Bull and the third world title won by Max Verstappen.

The March 2 then it will be time to move on permanently with the actual start of the new championship, again on the Sakhir circuit, for the first Grand Prix of the year.