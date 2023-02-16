You may like it or not, but there is no doubt that Drive to Survive has brought an audience, especially a young one, to Formula 1. For many, this is the first approach to the queen category of four wheels, and the numbers bear witness to the success of the Netflix product, now in its fifth season.

For the Season 5 world champion Max Verstappen will also be back, having walked away from the series judging it false and manipulative, only to return after a year. It’s just a few phrases from the Dutchman who launch the trailer for Drive to Survive 5which will be available from February 24, when the Formula 1 drivers will be engaged in the second day of testing in Bahrain.

Excitement levels: 💯 Drive To Survive, Season 5 is almost here… pic.twitter.com/bgXqfgqIPr — Formula 1 (@F1) February 16, 2023