While Formula 1 fans are waiting for the presentations of the cars or the pre-season tests, the fans themselves can now rest assured that they have “finished the wait”as communicated by tweets published by Formula 1 on its social channel. From February 24th will in fact be available there fifth season of the docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’once again only and exclusively on Netflix.

After the last four editions, focused on the ‘behind the scenes’ of the past championships, the next appointment will relive all the behind-the-scenes and strongest emotions of the world cup 2022: a championship won by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the latter returning to the top of the constructors’ standings after the long dominance of Mercedes, which in turn was the star of a season to forget. To follow, the trailer of a docu-series not to be missed.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here’s your first look at Season 5! pic.twitter.com/17R4SAGck6 — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023