Season 2023 of Drive to Survive is now really coming.

If you still have to make a shopping list for the weekend, make sure it contains enough salts, nuts and snacks. Soon we will be able to enjoy a new season of Formula 1 drama in the form of Drive to Survive for 2023.

Drive to Survive 2023

It is already the fifth season of the popular series. Traditionally, in the run-up to the new season, we get to see what happened last year. Very handy, because this way they can rekindle curiosity for the coming season. That will happen anyway. Since Drive to Survive has been around, the sport has become considerably more popular.

Drive to Survive 2023 episodes

Not so much with the F1 connoisseurs, because they can easily poke some holes in it: they see the tension that is not there. On the other hand, the meeting between Horner and Abiteboul just after it became known that Ricciardo has switched is still worth gold. Thanks to Crash.net we also know what to expect:

The New Dawn

This episode is about the resurrection of Scuderia Ferrari at the Bahrain 2022 GP. A new season with a lot of new rules and perhaps a new favorite for the title.

bounceback

haha! They made a pun. We will watch this episode often. This is because the Mercedes team is being treated here, which is quite bothered by a bouncing car and has to take a few steps back on the grid.

Like Father Like Son

This episode is about Mick Schumacher. In the end, Gunther Steiner was not happy with Mick this season. It will undoubtedly provide an hour of top entertainment. Steiner has been the show’s tastemaker for years.

Matter of principle

Another Ferrari episode, in which the focus is on Ferrari’s mismanagement, which led them to relinquish the title way too early.

hotseat

This one is about Sergio Pérez and his victory at the GP Monaco 2022. Wonder if they will also include the qualifying crash. That later resulted in some drama during the Brazilian GP 2022.

Nice Guys Finish Last

How Daniel Ricciardo is dumped in the bulky waste by McLaren.

Alpha Male

Hahaha, another pun! In this case it concerns the drivers of AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. Somehow Yuki seems to us to be more the alpha male. We can’t recall anything interesting happening between those two, so we’re curious to see how they knit some of this.

About the Limit

FIREWORKS! This is why you want to watch the series. Not because of the action taken, but the quarrel behind the scenes. This episode focuses on Red Bull’s exceeding the budget cap. We are curious to hear the comments of all the other team bosses, of course!

End of the Road

It is the first time that Lewis Hamilton has failed to win a single race this season. Special statistics. For four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, it is the end of his F1 career.

Drive to Survive 2023 can be seen from February 24!

