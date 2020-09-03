The opening of borders with the EU countries and the gradual resumption of direct transport links may occur before the end of 2020, but the full recovery of tourism is expected only by the spring … Izvestia was informed about this by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) and the National Union of the Hospitality Industry (OSIG). This process will not be delayed, despite the political tension in Russian-European relations due to unrest in Belarus, the European Parliament, the European Commission and the diplomatic missions of the EU members to the Russian Federation assured. The Council of the European Union told Izvestia that they are actively discussing the opening of borders with third countries at the expert level.

Borderline state

Although it is too early to talk about the restoration of tourism in the European direction, the opening of borders for Russians is expected before the end of this year, ATOR vice-president Dmitry Gorin told Izvestia.

– Removal of all restrictions and a full start of the tourist season in Europe and around the world is possible in the first quarter of next year. But the opening of European borders could happen much earlier “We hope that this will happen in the IV quarter of this year,” he said, noting that now it is difficult to make forecasts, because often plans are adjusted according to the situation.

In the near future, according to the expert, there will be a restoration of regular flights to Europe – about once a week – for certain categories of Russians. For example, for those who work, study or receive medical treatment there, as well as for relatives of EU citizens.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

ATOR Vice President named Turkey as one of the positive examples of lifting restrictions … According to official statistics, the influx of tourists did not lead to a new wave of infections because all safety protocol standards were followed.

The OSIG also told Izvestia that the Russians will be able to freely relax in Europe not earlier than spring.

– We do not expect the full opening of the European Union for Russian tourists until March. However, this must be done progressively and carefully, because in some countries the number of patients with coronavirus is again growing, ” said Aleksey Volkov, Executive Director of OSIG.

Many expect vaccination to speed up the border opening process. However, COVID-19 is still not fully understood, and there is a possibility that the infection will mutate, the expert noted.

Political turmoil

In addition to epidemiological problems, political turmoil also hit Europe. Mass opposition protests began in Belarus on August 9 after the presidential elections , which was won for the sixth time by the current leader of the country, Alexander Lukashenko. During the rallies, for no objective reason, the police detained Izvestia journalists and employees of other media outlets. Soon they were deported to their homeland.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

The European Union agreed to impose individual sanctions against certain representatives of the leadership of Belarus for the use of violence against demonstrators and for possible rigging of elections. Russia, in turn, recognized the vote as valid, but the president Vladimir Putin noted the need for reforms to stabilize the situation. At the same time, he said that Moscow will come to the aid of Minsk if the situation gets out of control and the extremist elements, hiding behind political slogans, will cross certain boundaries. In this case, Russia has created a special reserve of security officials , which, if necessary, can be sent to a neighboring country promptly, without coordination with the Federation Council.

These and other political contradictions, according to some experts, may complicate negotiations on the opening of borders. However, Europe does not agree with this position … When restoring transport links, the EU will take into account only epidemiological criteria, Elena Yoncheva, a member of the European Parliament’s subcommittee on security and defense, told Izvestia.

– The list of third countries whose residents can enter the EU countries in a pandemic is constantly updated. But here only the situation with COVID-19 is taken into account. – said the Bulgarian MEP from the Socialists.

At the same time, Elena Yoncheva noted that only one MEP from Poland, Jacek Sariusz-Wolski, proposed to impose sanctions against Russia because of the situation in Belarus.

The fact that political factors will not affect the opening of borders, Izvestia was informed at the embassies of Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden in Russia, as well as in the press service of the European Commission , noting that this year the flow of tourists from Russia is unlikely to be able to recover.

– Annually the EU is visited by about 10 million Russian tourists. We do not yet have complete data for this year, but we expect these figures to be lower, given the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of the European Commission said.

Photo: Global Look Press / Lino Mirgeler / dpa

The EU Council told Izvestia that they regularly hold meetings to increase the green list both at the expert level and with the participation of ambassadors of third countries … The International Civil Aviation Organization was unable to respond to Izvestia’s inquiry on the timing of the restoration of transport links, noting that the institute has no regulatory functions.

At the Russian embassies in Austria, Belgium, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Finland and Sweden, Izvestia was told that so far there are no negotiations on restoring transport links. At the same time, some European countries are again returning to the use of restrictive measures. … So, due to the increase in the number of infections, as well as as a preventive measure in connection with the start of the school year and the end of the vacation season, the Portuguese Council of Ministers will reintroduce a “full readiness” regime throughout the country from September 15th.

– The trend towards toughening the current regulations in the fight against COVID-19 may further manifest itself in the strengthening of control at the borders, – emphasized the first secretary, head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Portugal, Ekaterina Spitsyna.

At the same time, the Russian diplomatic missions expressed the hope that the process will not be politicized.