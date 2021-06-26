Drive-in Mallorca returns for a second season from July 2-17 at Autocine’s open-air headquarters in the Son Güells district of Palma.

The new open-air cinema is possible thanks to an initiative by Moviescreens Spain, which makes and rents inflatable screens and organises high-quality open-air screenings.

The project has the support of Sandra Seeling Lipski, Director of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival and OK Mobility, which is hosting the drive-in theater in Son Güells.

It also has the collaboration of Cinema Rodat, a social and cultural service promoted by the alliance between the Association for Mental Health Gira-sol, which works with people who have mental health disorders and CinemaCiutat, which is firmly committed to quality classic cinema in its original version.

The venue has a 16 x 8 meter screen and room for 100 cars and film lovers can look forward to seeing some of the season’s greatest hits, including ‘Nomadland’; ‘Gozilla vs. Kong ‘; ‘Father there is no more than one 2’; the Australian film, ‘A Little Setback’; ‘Joker’; ‘Greenland: The last refuge’; ‘Wonder woman 1984’; ‘Cruella’ and ‘Jumanji: Next Level’.

Wednesday July 14 will be dedicated to Balearic cinema with screenings of the best short films from the last Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, including, ‘Foley Artist’ by Toni Bestard; ‘Woody & Woody’ by Jaume Carrió; ‘Playboys’ by Roxanne Paisan; ‘Dona’ by Marga Melia; ‘Llengua amb tàperes’ by David Mataró; ‘Kyoko’ by Marcos Cabotá and Joan Bover and ‘Entering the Closet’ by Vicka Duran.

Friday July 16 will be dedicated to German films with a screening of ‘Nightlife’ and

the second season of Drive-in Mallorca will close on Saturday July 17 with the action film, ‘Tenet’.

The movies being screened from July 2-July 17 are as follows:

July 2 ‘Gozilla vs. Kong ‘

July 3 ‘Father there is no more than one 2’

July 4 ‘A Little Setback’

July 5 ‘Joker’

July 6 ‘Greenland: The last refuge’

July 7 ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

July 8 ‘Nomadland’

July 9 ‘A Star Is Born’

July 10 ‘Cruella’

July 11 ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

July 12 ‘Bad boys for life’

July 13 ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’

July 14 ‘Evolution Film Night’

July 15 ‘La la land’

July 16 ‘Nigthlife’

July 17 ‘Tenet’

Four people are allowed per car, all screenings start at 21:30 and food, drinks and popcorn are available at the venue.