In the original category this afternoon a unique hotrod/lowrider; a tax-free Citroën 2CV.

Well, this occasion on Marktplaats cannot be ignored by the undersigned as an enthusiast. It’s also something different. We also had a special conversion yesterday, but this one is also worth seeing.

A Citroën 2CV is known for its unique driving behaviour. Rocking along in the bends and thresholds over cracks as if they were not in the way.

Lowrider 2CV

With this duck, it’s better to be a little more careful with those speed bumps. The supplier of this tax-free hotrod has adapted a few things to the actually perfect suspension behavior of the original.

Handled thoroughly

Just about everything has been renewed on the car. It has been completely dismantled and the original chassis has been renewed. The sills, floor plates and trunk floor are made of stainless steel and no longer rust. Exactly the weak points. The rims are powder coated and fitted with new rubber.

The engine has been completely overhauled and the gearbox is good, according to the seller. Also new: brake pads, brake discs, master cylinder, clutch with pressure group, brake lines, fuel lines with return (ready for injection) and stainless steel springs.

Those struts are 250 percent stiffer. But you have to if you put a Citroën 2CV so low to the ground.

Stainless steel

New shock absorbers, stainless steel exhaust and new stainless steel ventilation valve. Also such a rust case with the average duck. I’ve already replaced mine twice, so I want one of stainless steel too…

If you have the idea of ​​pulling a cart, if that still works with such a low back, then there is a detachable towbar.

Laaaaaaaay

Due to all those modifications, the duck is 14 centimeters lower than a normal 2CV. Interestingly, the seller has done it in such a way that you can also put the carriage higher, or even lower. Although in the latter case, thresholds do become a real challenge.

The hotrod duck is wrapped in green and inside with velvet. You still have to do 1 door yourself, but the foil is included. No downsides? Yes, a tear in the front seat.

Well the days are getting longer and before you know it it will be spring. Perhaps this low-to-the-ground classic is something for you. Feel free to view the entire ad. The asking price is 6,500 euros, but the conversion was probably more expensive than can be earned here.

