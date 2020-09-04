Six senior generals, including two members of the royal family, have been fired from the Saudi military on suspicion of corruption and financial fraud. The resignation decree was signed by the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdel-Aziz Al Saud. However, most likely these resignations are the work of the heir to the throne, Mohammed bin Salman. The crown prince has been actively fighting bribery for the past four years. Experts interviewed by Izvestia are sure that the next corruption scandal in the kingdom is caused by both domestic and foreign political reasons.

Generals – on the way out

“The king made a decision to dismiss Lieutenant General Fahd bin Turki and initiate an investigation against him, as well as the resignation of the deputy governor of the province of Al-Jawf, Prince Abdel Aziz bin Fahd Al Saud,” stated in the text of the decree 85-year-old King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdelaziz Al Saud. The monarch ordered an investigation into them, as well as four more officers and government officials of the ministry. All of them are suspected of “suspicious financial transactions in the Ministry of Defense.”

Fahd bin Turki Photo: Twitter / Edourdoo

Fahd bin Turki, the nephew of King Salman, became the most senior military displaced from his post. Since 2018, he has commanded the forces of the Riyadh-led coalition in Yemen. Together with Fahd, his son, Prince Abdulaziz, was one of the most prominent and promising representatives of the royal family.

It is believed that behind these decisions is the 35-year-old heir to the throne, Mohammed bin Salman, who actually leads the kingdom on behalf of the king. … In his actions, they see a manifestation of the hidden struggle of members of the ruling dynasty, where not everyone resigned themselves to the decision of King Salman to transfer the throne to his son.

A similar scandal

As soon as he became the crown prince, Mohammed launched an active fight against bribery. The loudest was the corruption scandal that erupted in Saudi Arabia in the fall of 2017. Dozens of high-ranking officials and businessmen, who were previously considered almost inviolable, were arrested on suspicion of corruption, bribery and embezzlement of the state budget. Among them were former and current ministers, as well as representatives of the royal family. The charges were brought forward by the national anti-corruption committee, which was chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed.

Mohammed bin Salman Photo: Global Look Press / Ralf Hirschberger

About 200 people turned out to be “prisoners” then – they were accommodated in the five-star Ritz Carlton hotel in the very center of the capital. Many of them were against the king’s decision to declare his son crown prince. The alleged bribery was released only after they returned a total of $ 106.7 billion to the state.

The kingdom’s conservative and religious elites regard the crown prince as a young upstart and daring reformer who has deprived imams of their homes and given too many rights to women. In addition, officials harbored a grudge against him, and he drove them out of their places of bread.

Photo: Global Look Press / Michael Runkel

In mid-March, 20 high-ranking members of the royal family were detained in Saudi Arabia on suspicion of an attempted coup d’etat and contacts with Western special services, including the brother of the monarch, Ahmad bin Abdel-Aziz Al Saud, along with his son, the nephew of the ruler Mohammed bin Naif (formerly head of the Interior Ministry and the heir to the throne ), as well as his half-brother Nawaf … It was they who did not support Mohammed’s candidacy for the post of heir to the throne. People who were dissatisfied with the crown prince also grouped around them. By getting rid of them, Mohammed consolidated his power and cleared the way for once formidable rivals.

“Saudi Arabia has moved to seething”

This time, the crown prince’s decision is largely due to foreign policy reasons. This is largely due to the situation in Yemen, where for six years Riyadh has supported the official government in the fight against the Houthi rebels, which are backed by Iran. Saudi Arabia, which spends about a billion dollars a month on the Yemeni campaign, has been doing very badly there lately.

The densely populated areas of Yemen and the capital Sana’a remain under the control of the Houthis. In addition, many civilians have been killed in recent air strikes by the Saudis, further discrediting Riyadh in the eyes of the world community.

When Saudi Arabia took part in the fighting in Yemen, many predicted that for Riyadh and the young crown prince, this would be a kind of small victorious war. It’s been six years now, but nothing has worked out , noted Danila Krylov, a researcher at the Center for Oriental Studies in a conversation with Izvestia. “It is noteworthy that among the dismissed generals is Fahd bin Turki, the nephew of King Salman, who commanded Saudi troops in Yemen. In this country, the situation for many years has remained stably extremely difficult, hostilities are being conducted with varying success and the political process is not moving very effectively. “, – says the political scientist.

According to him, there are many opposing factions in Yemen, but three large political associations can be distinguished: the government of Yemen, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist body of the southern movement, created in 2017, supported by the UAE, and the Shiite Houthi movement, behind the back which is Iran. The Southern Transitional Council fought the Houthis along with the Yemeni government for some time.

Photo: Global Look Press / Tu Yifan

“ Riyadh is playing an active political and diplomatic game with this southern movement. So, at the end of July, the parties agreed to form together a government, which will include candidates from both the south and the north, but in mid-August this agreement was terminated by the Southern Transitional Council. who said that the authorities do not fulfill their obligations and provoke hostilities, “the expert explained, adding that the parties are not ready to fulfill their obligations, because of this the situation continues to remain unstable and poorly predictable.

Krylov believes that Crown Prince Mohammed, having decided to get rid of six high-ranking generals, could be guided by several reasons. “First, I wanted to find someone responsible for the failure of Riyadh’s next diplomatic attempt to find allies inside Yemen. Secondly, he may want to change the mindset of the military. Perhaps the new military leader will be more effective from the point of view of Mohammed. Thirdly, his actions may in fact be related to the fight against corruption and only this can be limited, ”the expert believes.

Currently, Saudi Arabia has a difficult internal political situation, which is caused by failures in foreign policy, I am sure a senior researcher at the IMEMO RAS EAT. Primakova, associate professor of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Avatkov. “In addition to the failures of Riyadh in Yemen, there are also policy failures towards Syria and the weakening of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the Arab-Muslim world,” the political scientist told Izvestia. In his opinion, against the background of the decline in Saudi Arabia’s prestige in the region, an internal political struggle is taking place.