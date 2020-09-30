Despite having the option of making a fifth substitution, which seeing the comfortable result (4-0) and that there is a game in Vigo this Thursday was the most normal thing, Koeman only put Pedri, Trincao, Pjanic and Dembélé last Sunday against him Villarreal. The first three complied. The latter was more his own way. But the interesting thing about Koeman’s decision is that it gave the feeling of sending a message to players like Júnior, Aleñá or Riqui Puig. They will have a difficult time playing. And they are not the only three. Umtiti and Braithwaite, now injured, do not have the backing of the Dutch coach either. Meanwhile, Todibo and Rafinha have already been at the starting gate for some time.

With Ter Stegen and Dest, when his signing closes, as the only players he has to add to his list of essentials, Koeman has one hundred percent with about 18 players from the first team: Ter Stegen, Neto, Dest, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Araujo, Alba, Busquets, Pjanic, De Jong, Trincao, Messi, Dembélé, Coutinho, Pedri, Ansu and Griezmann.

Although he himself has been the one who has admitted that the situation is “very, very, very, complicated”, Koeman expects an effort from the board. To begin with, she wants a center-back, be it Eric García or anyone else. He would be a replacement for Umtiti, who has recently started training but who seems very far from the dynamics of the group.

Another position that must be resolved is that of the left back. Junior was ignored on matchday one by Koeman, who knows the club has been trying to sell him for months. If he leaves, the coach is not convinced by the Miranda option as a replacement. He would like a more accomplished player who could squeeze Jordi Alba, more so now that the L’Hospitalet side gives the feeling of having regained his level.

If Pjanic, De Jong and Busquets are chosen for midfield, a fourth element could be missing. However, it is the position that Koeman most calmly observes. Aleñá and Riqui could enter (if they both stay) or Sergi Roberto if Dest or Alba plays on the wings.

Finally, Koeman needs and wants a nine, even if it’s not a breaker. His favorite is Memphis Depay. Classrooms has set the limit next Friday for the deal to close. But first, Barça has to deposit money whatever. Tobido, Rafinha, Júnior, Umtiti … You have to make a box to make Koeman’s B unit big.