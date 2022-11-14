FCA Bank announces a new appointment to the top management of Drivalia: Claudius Catania took on the role of Country manager for the Italian market of the Group’s new rental and mobility company. Catania will report directly to Paolo Manfreddi, CEO of Drivalia.

Claudio Catania boasts a long-standing experience in the mobility sector, gained over the course of a almost twenty-year career. His professional career began in 2004 in Europcar, and then continued in 2006 in Leasys: here Catania he held positions of increasing responsibility, until he became Country manager of Leasys for Poland in 2019. Finally, in January 2022, he was appointed European Markets & Business Development Manager at Leasys Rent, the current Drivalia.

“I am proud to be able to lead the new mobility company of the FCA Bank Group. Together with the Italian market team, I will commit myself to achieving the set goal: to become one of the main operators in the sector, through 360-degree and environmentally sustainable mobility solutions, from car subscriptions to electric car sharing and rental of all durations”said Catania.