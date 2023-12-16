Giving a new life to cars that arrive from rental. Drivalia makes the circular economy its mantra and decides to create a new brand specialized in the purchase of cars that reach the end of their rental or subscription cycle, thus starting a new journey on the road. This is Future, a new specialized marketplace created by the rental and mobility company of CA Auto Bank.

Future arrives in Italy

The Future brand, already active in Finland, Norway and the Czech Republic, also enters Italy through a 100% digital platform, where you can find a wide range of offers dedicated to the cars in the Drivalia fleet. The platform will initially be available at retailers and industry professionals, to then also be available for private customers. The platform, accessible on the site future.drivalia.com, is simple and intuitive: once registered, just select the auction to participate in and try to win the vehicle at the best price. Each model will be provided with a photo and appraisal (carried out by certified personnel), so that you can proceed with the purchase with total peace of mind.

How the new Drivalia brand works

With Future it will be possible to purchase cars in single units or in lots. From the site's dashboard you will be able to follow the auctions live and monitor their progress, as well as being able to access detailed sheets with all the information on the chosen cars. The first ones will also be inaugurated soon Future Storelarge exhibition spaces – similar to those already present in Finland, Norway and the Czech Republic – where customers will be able to go to examine and purchase the vehicles in person.

Drivalia's vision

“With Future we aim to offer a new life to the cars in the Drivalia fleet, arriving from our rental and subscription formulas. A sustainable and convenient solution, with which we aim to satisfy the needs of those who need an accessible mobility alternative and quality” he said Paolo Manfreddi, CEO of Drivalia. “Our new brand, already successfully active in other European countries, It also demonstrates Drivalia's commitment to reducing environmental impact through the responsible reuse of its fleet.”