Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, May 25, 2023

This evening, Thursday 25 May 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Paolo Del Debbio will interview the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida on the most topical political, economic and social issues and on the next challenges the executive will face. During the episode, ample space will be dedicated to the tragic flood that hit Emilia-Romagna: from the story of the citizens involved, to the protests of environmentalists who over the years have blocked structural interventions that could prove to be fundamental for avoiding similar situations. And again, an insight into why our country has often failed to spend the funds intended for the prevention of hydrogeological instability. Among Paolo Del Debbio’s guests: Giovanni Donzelli, Simona Malpezzi, Maurizio Marrone, Maurizio Gasparri and Diana De Marchi.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 25 May 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial television). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediset Play.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.