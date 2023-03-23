Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, March 23, 2023

This evening, Thursday 23 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Ample space will be dedicated to the European Council which will take place in Brussels on 23 and 24 March in which the issue of immigration will be addressed, among others. During the episode, a page on the tax reform proposed by the Meloni government and on the different positions of the majority and the opposition on the minimum wage. Among Paolo Del Debbio’s guests: Pierfrancesco Majorino, Marta Collot, Isabella Tovaglieri, Diana De Marchi, Susanna Ceccardi, Rita Dalla Chiesa and Giuliano Granato.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 23 March 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial television). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediset Play.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.