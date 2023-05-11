Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, May 11, 2023

This evening, Thursday 11 May 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

During the episode Paolo Del Debbio will address the issue of the increase in the cost of living: from the increase in the price of basic necessities to the high rents which, in Milan, have prompted some students of the Polytechnic to sleep in tents to highlight the inability to find affordable housing. There will then be an in-depth analysis of the management of safety in railway stations, with particular attention to that of Roma Termini.

And again, a page dedicated to the recent protests of Last Generation activists. Among Paolo Del Debbio’s guests: Mario Giordano, Andrea Delmastro, Simona Malpezzi, Susanna Ceccardi, Vittorio Sgarbi, Eleonora Evi.

