Dritto and Rovescio: previews and guests today, June 17, 2021

Tonight, Thursday 17 June 2021, at 21.25 on Rete 4 is back Front and back, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the center. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Advances and guests

At the center of the new appointment with Dritto e rovescio, the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, many topical issues. Main guest of the episode will be the leader of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni. Among the issues addressed with the leader of the Brothers of Italy, the Saman Abbas case, the vaccine chaos generated by the Astrazeneca affair, the future of the Center-right and the candidacies relating to the administrative elections next autumn. At the center of the episode, with new exclusive documents and revelations, the broadcast will dedicate ample space to updates on the case of Saman Abbas, the eighteen-year-old Pakistani woman who disappeared from the province of Reggio Emilia, presumably killed by her family for refusing an arranged marriage. Like every week, Mauro Corona will comment, with his point of view, on the most discussed current topics. Among the other guests of the episode: the senator of the Brothers of Italy Daniela Santanché, the deputy of the Pd Andrea Romano, the deputy of Italy Viva Gianfranco Librandi and the MEP of Forza Italia Massimiliano Salini.

Streaming and tv

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 17 June 2021 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evening in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the platform MedisetPlay.it that allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.