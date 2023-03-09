Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, March 9, 2023

This evening, Thursday 9 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Ample space will be dedicated to the decisions taken on the migrant dossier in the Council of Ministers, symbolically held in Cutro, the site of the tragic shipwreck of recent days. An in-depth analysis also on the controversies relating to the relief efforts, which involved the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and the Government.

During the episode, a page will be dedicated to the issue of city safety after the latest case of violence in Milan, where a 23-year-old Moroccan national, homeless and with a precedent for theft, robbed and injured six passers-by near the Central Station. Furthermore, a focus on how basic income will change: will there be a real turning point? Among Paolo Del Debbio’s guests this evening: Riccardo Molinari, Ettore Licheri, Davide Faraone, Nico Stumpo, Michele Usuelli, Matteo Perego, Matteo Ricci and Alessandro Morelli.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 9 March 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial television). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediset Play.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.