Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, March 2, 2023

This evening, Thursday 2 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Paolo Del Debbio will analyze the issue of immigration with a focus on possible solutions regarding the management of flows, reception and integration of migrants. During the episode, an in-depth analysis will be dedicated to the election of Elly Schlein as director of the secretariat of the Democratic Party. Finally, a page dedicated to basic income and the search for workers by entrepreneurs in view of the upcoming Easter holidays. Among Paolo Del Debbio’s guests: Chiara Colosimo, Pier Francesco Majorino, Michele Usuelli, Giuliano Granato, Isabella Tovaglieri, Fabrizio Sala, Diana De Marchi and Barbara Floridia.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 2 March 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial television). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediset Play.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.