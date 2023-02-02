Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, February 2, 2023

This evening, Thursday 2 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Paolo Del Debbio’s interviews with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini will be at the center of the new appointment with Dritto e Rovescio, tonight – Thursday 2 February – in prime time on Rete 4. With the two guests various topical issues will be explored: from the work done by the executive in the first 100 days of activity to Italy’s role at an international level, passing through the Cospito case, up to issues concerning the economy and inflation.

Furthermore, a focus on the new increase in the cost of petrol and an analysis of basic income. To accompany Paolo Del Debbio, among others, Alessandro Cattaneo, Simona Bonafè, Michele Gubitosa, Paolo Ferrero, Isabella Tovaglieri and Diana De Marchi.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 2 February 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial television). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediset Play.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.