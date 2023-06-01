Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, June 1, 2023

This evening, Thursday 1 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Paolo Del Debbio will devote ample space to the tragic flood that hit Emilia-Romagna with a particular focus on what needs to be done to help citizens who have lost their homes and jobs and to prevent similar environmental disasters in the future. During the episode, an in-depth look at security in Italian cities, with a page dedicated to the case of Bruna, the trans woman beaten up during an intervention by the local police in Milan.

And again, on her eightieth birthday, an all-round interview with the singer Orietta Berti, the Nightingale of Cavriago. Among Paolo Del Debbio’s guests: Maurizio Belpietro, Marco Lisei, Paola De Micheli, Michela Vittoria Brambilla, Silvia Sardone, Lorenzo Pacini, Monica Romano, Giuliano Granato and Luca Paladini.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 1 June 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial television). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediset Play.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.