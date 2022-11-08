In recent months, the European press has been reporting that bands of albanian origin have taken control of a drug trafficking network from Latin America to countries on the old continent such as Italy, Belgium and Great Britain.

The British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, for example, reported that the influence of these foreign criminal groups that traffic cocaine is endangering children, mainly in a port of Ecuador which serves as a bridge to the Pacific beaches of the country and the Galapagos Islands.

“Every day between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., children as young as 10 gather on the concrete soccer field in the northern district of Pascuales, Guayaquil, to learn how to murder.“, can be read in a multimedia report of the aforementioned newspaper.

According to information from this journalistic investigation, the children are recruited from schools -which force them to drop out- and their first test is to murder a member of the rival gangs. In the worst cases, they are coerced into killing their relatives.

“They had some children kill their cousins ​​or uncles. It’s about showing loyalty”, were the words of Juan, in an interview with ‘The Telegraph’. The 16-year-old has taken the lives of more than 45 people since he was 12 years old, when he joined a gang.

To what end? Control the drug business, mainly cocaine, which leaves the Latin American country for the old continent.

Apparently, the drug enters Europe through Belgium and the Netherlands, with migration from Albania being an aspect in favor of this business, which was previously managed by the Italian mafias.

Who is in charge of the whole operation?

In a report carried out by the journalistic team of the Anglo-Saxon medium ‘The Economist’ it was established that his name is Dritan Rexhepi, a man of Albanian origin who has been in a prison in Ecuador since 2014, precisely, for drug trafficking crimes.

His capture took place in Quito in the Balkans operation, carried out by the Ecuadorian authorities and which resulted in the seizure of 278 kilograms of cocaine. He was wanted by Europol, which is why he had two identities, one Albanian and one Italian. Currently he is required by both countries.

Dritan Rexhepi was captured in Quito in 2014.

A recent investigation by the news portal ‘Balkan Investigative Reporting Network’ (‘Balkan Insight’), The 41-year-old man leads the operation from the Latacunga prison, where he has been since 2017, by telephone.

Although those in charge of the prison deny that this is possible, the aforementioned medium maintains that the device would have entered illegally, like many other thousands of articles.

The proof would be a series of documents, cited by ‘Balkan Insight’, from the Italian authorities that place Rexhepi as the “undisputed kingpin“of the Kompania Bello cartel, made up of 14 Albanian criminal gangs.

The American newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’ indicates that this group has been operating since 2014 in Ecuador, Holland, Belgium, Albania, Italy and other European countries, mainly.

