The pandemic prevented the usual large celebrations of each Friday of pain, but did not leave the Virgin of Charity without the heartfelt tribute of his devotees in this other Easter marked by the health crisis. Hundreds of them passed through his basilica yesterday in an incessant trickle from dawn to dusk to pray to him, lay flowers and attend one of the six masses celebrated, the only thing scheduled by the Governing Board of the Holy and Royal Hospital of Charity in so appointed day.

Health security measures to avoid contagion of coronavirus they were well present all day in a temple that also has scaffolding for the works. A team of vigilantes scrupulously ensured not to exceed the 95 people maximum capacity during the Eucharist. He also established shifts and orderly lines at times of greatest influx.

Queues were inevitable at different times, especially in the afternoon. Although half an hour before the main mass, which Bishop Lorca Planes officiated at eleven in the morning, there were also people waiting in an orderly manner for the doors to be opened. Local Police and Civil Protection verified abroad that everything was done as established by the health authorities.

At the solemn mass on Friday of Dolores, the head of the Diocese surprised the older brother of the Hospital de Caridad, José Vera, with a donation of 30,000 euros for the restoration works of the basilica and its annex building, in which the institution invests more than three million euros. Lorca Planes announced that he will make two other contributions later.

The restrictions due to the pandemic left Cartagena for the second consecutive year without a floral offering to the Patroness, although that did not prevent many Cartagena from going to the temple with bouquets. There were also no processions of the Cristo del Socorro and the Cristo de la Misericordia. However, the typical marches sounded in the extraordinary concerts that the Tercio de Levante band and the Sauces Musical Group offered, respectively, in El Batel and Santa María de Gracia. On the street, the usual party atmosphere on Friday of Dolores was tempered by the health situation.